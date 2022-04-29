Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black bikini listening to her favorite 90s Bollywood music

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Los Angeles, where she lives with husband singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born earlier this year. The gorgeous diva recently shared some pictures and videos of herself, chilling in the pool donning a black bikini listening to popular Bollywood songs from the 90s.

In the videos, Priyanka can be seen grooving to Hindi songs including Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Baahon Mein Chale Aao remix, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Bin Tere Sanam remix and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein remix as she chilled in the pool. She completes her stunning look with cool black shades and red lips. PeeCee captioned the post, ‘When u get a few unexpected hours of self care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments. #90smusic #desigirl #sunshine #poolday. On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Hollywood film ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ co-featuring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

’