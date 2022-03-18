Priyanka Chopra to celebrate her first Holi with daughter in LA

Actor Priyanka Chopra has returned to Los Angeles after her recent trip to Rome, Italy, just ahead of Holi. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared several pictures as she flew back 'home' to celebrate her first Holi with her newborn daughter. Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy earlier this year. Dressed in a blue and white outfit, Priyanka looked stunning as ever. With her hair tied up in a stylish bun, the actress accessorised with several chains around her neck and earrings.

The 39-year-old had announced the arrival of her first child on January 22. She had written in a note, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much. ”Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as Sati in ‘The Matrix Resurrection’. Next, she has projects like, ‘Citadel’, ‘Text For You’ and ‘Ending Things’ in her kitty. The Bollywood diva is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial titled, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the first time.