Priyanka Chopra to host pre-Oscar event

Actress and former beauty queen, Priyanka Chopra along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and others will host a pre-Oscar event on March 23 to celebrate South Asian Excellence in movies. Producer Shruti Ganguly and entrepreneurs like Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya were also set to be a part of the hosting crew.

UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center, and the Juggernaut will be sponsoring the event. The guests expected to attend the event are Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi (Flee); Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak within the Classroom); Joseph Patel (Summer time of Soul); Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia (The Lengthy Goodbye); Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei (Three Songs for Benazir); and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava (Writing with Fireplace), as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections. According to Deadline, she will feature in the onscreen adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel Secret Daughter. The film also stars Sienna Miller as a parallel lead. It will be co-produced by Priyanka along with Sunset Lane Media’s David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci, Mary Rohlich’s Purple Pebble Pictures, Sienna Miller, and Tori Cook. The novel tells a global story through the eyes of two women interconnected by a child.