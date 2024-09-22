Priyanka Chopra's camera roll is all about husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti's cute moments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Actor Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is all about fun and priceless family moments.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday evening, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse of her camera roll.

The album opens with a mirror selfie of Priyanka, who can be seen flaunting her curves in a black bodycon dress.

The video also features an adorable selfie of mother-daughter duo Priyanka with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they enjoyed their boat ride.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAMADy4yaAJ/

One of the photos shows the actor with her husband Nick Jonas, and Kevin and Joe Jonas.

And what caught the attention was Priyanka has grooving to the tune of the Jonas Brothers at the concert in one of the videos.

"POV: you open my camera roll," written on the video.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "playing on loop Joe Jonas."

Not only Priyanka but Nick also gave glimpse of his camera roll.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DALTwYXoF8L/

He shared some fun moments with his wife Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti.

Don't miss the Nick and Malti's cute video call moment in singer's post.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor