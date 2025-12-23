Priyanka Chopra's Heartfelt New Year Message to Fans: 'Choose Kindness Over Everything Else'

As the world is all set to step into a new year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a moment to share a message that resonated deeply with fans everywhere. The global icon, during her recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4's premiere episode, offered words of wisdom that felt particularly relevant in today's times. Her New Year message wasn't about making grand resolutions or ambitious goals, but something far more fundamental and impactful and achievable.

"We live in a strange and unpredictable world, with all kinds of people. There is a lot of weirdness on social media, so always choose kindness. Please treat everyone around you well, make them laugh. Nothing is more important than this," Priyanka shared, with her characteristic warmth and sincerity. The actress's words carried the weight of someone who has navigated both the glitz and glam of global stardom, and also encountered the harsh realities of public scrutiny, making her plea for kindness all the more meaningful.

Priyanka's message stood out because of its simplicity and universality. In a world that often feels divided and overwhelming, especially in the digital space, she reminded everyone of the power of basic human decency. Her emphasis on treating people well, and spreading joy through laughter, is a reflection of the kind of grounded wisdom that has endeared her to millions. It's clear that for PC that kindness and compassion are at the core of a philosophy that she hopes her fans will carry into the new year and beyond.