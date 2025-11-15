Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Mandakini’ Poster Sets the Internet Ablaze Within 24 Hours

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has done it again—this time, she’s ignited a digital frenzy with the first look of her upcoming SS Rajamouli film, Mandakini. Released less than a day ago, the poster has already taken the internet by storm, proving once more that Priyanka isn’t just a global icon, but a cultural phenomenon commanding attention wherever she appears.

On X, the poster amassed an astonishing 11 million+ views within just 24 hours, accompanied by 256K+ likes, 46K+ retweets, and over 10K comments. Fans dominated the conversation with hashtags like #Mandakini (220K+ tweets), #PriyankaChopraIsBack (180K+ tweets), #GlobeTrotter (180K+ tweets), and a nostalgic revival of #DesiGirl (43K+ tweets). In total, the discussion generated a jaw-dropping 115 million+ impressions, making it one of the most explosive 24-hour trend cycles for an Indian actress this year.

With Mandakini, Priyanka Chopra has done more than release a poster—she’s created a global moment. The numbers speak for themselves, the trends confirm it, and the worldwide fan response leaves no doubt: audiences have been waiting to see Priyanka in this fierce, action-packed avatar, and the internet’s reaction is undeniable proof.