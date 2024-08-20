Priyanka Chopra’s ‘very special’ Marathi film ‘Paani’ is set to release on October 18

Mumbai, Aug 20 Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s production “Paani” is all set to hit the big screen on October 18.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared the motion poster of the film and captioned it: “This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani’ is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures Presents ‘Paani’ in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.”

The drama film is Adinath Kothare and tells the story of an ordinary man living in a Nagderwadi, a village in Nanded, plagued with drought. The film traces his journey towards making the village independent of water along with facing hiccups on his way.

The film is produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhu Chopra under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures, which was founded in 2015.

It stars Subodh Bhave and Kishore Kadam, with Addinath Kothare and Rucha Vaidya. Released in 2019, it was feted with the National Film Awards for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

On the film front, Priyanka has wrapped up her upcoming film “The Bluff” and even shared a glimpse from her last day on set.

She recently took to her Instagram stories to share some moments from her last day of filming. The actress also shared pictures from the wrap-up party of the film.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the swashbuckler drama film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Shot in the picturesque locales of Australia, “The Bluff” is set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century, where Priyanka stars as a former-pirate who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

She had also shared that she has started prepping for the second season of the spy action thriller "Citadel." Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with the Russo brothers as executive producers, the first season of “Citadel” also stars Richard Madden.

The Indian adaptation titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny” stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It will premiere on November 7.

