Priyanka Chopra's 'Women of My Billion' gets release date, check out inspiring trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas's upcoming documentary 'Women of My Billion' (WOMB) has got release date. Makers on Thursday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with an inspiring trailer video and captioned the post, which read, "journey along one woman's 3800 km walk across India for women's safety, witness stories that need to be told and question beliefs that must be challenged. #WomenOfMyBillionOnPrime, May 3. Trailer Out Now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

'Women of My Billion' (WOMB), is a stark and touching chronicle of the fight against all forms of violence faced by women of India.

Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan's Awedacious Originals in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures Women of My Billion follows the journey of Srishti Bakshi, as she embarked on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 3,800 kms over 240 days, with a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, rights, and their wins, against all odds.

Talking about the documentary, producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, "Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With WOMB, the aim is to transcend these struggles - to be a beacon of hope. WOMB is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering, but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action. We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honored, and empowered to soar."

"At Prime Video, we are unwavering in our mission to elevate narratives that are inspiring and can be catalysts of change," said Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, at Prime Video India. "Srishti Bakshi's endeavor to shed light on these critical aspects and taking vital steps towards preventing violence against women and empowering them is a courageous initiative that needs to be taken to a wider audience. It is an honor for us to collaborate with Purple Pebble Pictures and Awedacious Originals to bring this incredibly important documentary to our customers in India and across the world."

'Women of My Billion' sheds light on the on-ground realities of the many trials encountered by women in India, with each one of the million steps that brought Srishti closer to her destination, dedicated to empowering women and giving them the courage to triumph against all odds.

"Women of My Billion sheds light on the many heart-breaking atrocities faced by women in India, but at the same time, it showcases the many opportunities for change brought about by digitization. Srishti's audacious initiative is a significant step in the right direction, and we need more such champions to herald change. It's through empowering women that we can collectively shape a future where every woman is appreciated, honoured, and able to chase her dreams without constraints. I believe that the documentary ignites the fervor for advocating women's safety and rights throughout the country. We couldn't have found better partners than Prime Video, and through them, we will be able to reach out to, inspire, and empower audiences across the globe," added producer Apoorva Bakshi from Awedacious Originals.

UN SDG Changemaker Srishti Bakshi stated, "Women of My Billion reveals the unified voice of Indian women, speaking out against the violence they endure and compels us to question our inherent perceptions and addresses the fatigue surrounding discussions on violence against women in India. What kept me going through my journey was the knowledge that women across India are unified by their courage to fight the violence they face. It was this message of courage, self-reliance, and self-assurance that I sought to spread through my journey. It is evident that it is the violence perpetrated by a minority and the silence of the majority that perpetuates violence in our society. For me, the documentary serves as a call to action, urging the majority to break their silence and actively participate in addressing this critical issue. Change is the need of the hour and with Prime Video we hope to take this message across to audiences in not just India, but across the world."

'Women of My Billion' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on May 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor