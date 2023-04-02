Priyanka-Nick, Kareena-Saif to Gigi Hadid, celebs attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebs on Saturday marked their presence at the second day of Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra again turned heads with her look again in a multi-coloured thigh-high slit gown and was seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas who wore a classic black suit.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrived in style on the red carpet. Kareena looked gorgeous in a stylish blue gown and Saif opted for his signature traditional attire.

Alia Bhatt slayed the ivory-coloured bustier gown attached with a long cape.

Salman Khan also graced the event in a green suit set.

SRK's family arrived at the second day of NMACC in their best outfits.

Zendaya opted for a blue and golden sequined saree for India in fashion red carpet. She kept her make-up heavy and her hair tied in a bun. The actor complete her traditional look with minimal jewellery.

Actor Tom Holland arrived in a black suit.

After the ocean-themed co-ord set, Model Gigi Hadid attended the even in a desi attire. She wore a white saree and a shimmery gold blouse.

Farhan Akhtar graced the event with his wife Shib Dandekar.

Kabir Khan was spotted at the event with his beautiful wife.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagn twinned in black.

Karisma Kapoor dressed in a strapless beautiful gown and kept her tied in a bun for her gorgeous look.

Bhumi Pednekar dressed in a silver metallic outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in copper toned outfit.

India in Fashion - Curated by author and costume expert Hamish Bowles and designed by award-winning exhibition designer Patrick Kinmonth along with Rooshad Shroff, this first-of-its-kind exhibition will showcase over 140 pieces of costume documenting India's impact on the global fashionable imagination. The India-inspired pieces have been sourced from some of the biggest museums and unseen personal collections from around the globe. The exhibition's spectacular set will feature costumes from iconic brands such as Chanel and Dior to key historic pieces dating as far back as the 18th century.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre, opened on Friday, March 31 with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts. The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'. Together, the programming is and exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor