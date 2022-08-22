Priyanka shares precious moment with daughter Malti on Insta

Mumbai, Aug 22 Actress-singer-entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known for her social media presence, recently took to Instagram to share pictures featuring her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing two pictures on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Love like no other".

The first picture shows Priyanka looking into the camera as her daughter sits on her lap. In the image, they can be seen twinning in white outfits.

The second picture shows Priyanka in a playful mood with Malti. In both the pictures, Malti's face isn't clearly visible.

Priyanka's actress cousin Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen playing the titular character of Saina Nehwal in the biopic ‘Saina', took to the comments section of Priyanka's post and wrote, "I miss herrrrrrr."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in ‘Matrix 4'. Next, she will be seen in Russo Brothers' ‘Citadel' and ‘It's All Coming Back to Me'.

