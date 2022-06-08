Priyanka takes over Paris in a beautiful black evening gown!

Priyanka Chopra has taken over Paris, making one stunning appearance after the other at the recent Bulgari events. Chopra, who was earlier seen hanging out with Anne Hathaway at another event earlier this week, has been in the headlines for her stylish choice of outfits during her visit to the France capital.

After making fans go gaga over her last appearance at Bulgari's High Jewelry Gala wearing an orange plunge-neck sequined dress, she has once again proved that nobody does evening gowns better than her!

Wearing a classic black gown in monochrome hues, she smiled and greeted the paparazzi with 'Namastey'.

The beautiful black gown, being lauded by fashion critics across the internet, has white ruffle details all over and a strap pattern in the back. The borders of the dress had huge white ruffles that gave the impression of a halo around her. She accentuated her look by pairing the outfit with a massive diamond necklace studded with green gems. The evening gown has been designed by London-based designer Robert Wun.

Chopra arrived in Paris last week to attend Bulgari's new jewelry collection launch named 'Eden the Garden of Wonders'. She was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for Bulgari.

Earlier, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a picture with Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway singer Lisa. She bonded with them at the launch event and their photos prove they had a fun time together. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!"

While Priyanka has been busy rocking the Parisian streets with her fashionable looks, Nick is shooting for his new reality dance show, Dancing With Myself alongside Shakira and Liza Koshy.

( With inputs from ANI )

