Producer Madhu Mantena's father dies in Hyderabad after suffering stroke

Producer Madhu Mantena's father Murali Raju passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday (March 6). He was hospitalised a few days ago after suffering a stroke. According to the reports, Raju suffered a stroke a few days back and was rushed to the hospital. Madhu Mantena's father wasn't associated with the film industry but was seldom seen with him.

Madhu Mantena is an Indian film producer and entrepreneur who has been involved in the production and distribution of films across Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali cinema. He has produced films such as Aamir Khan's Ghajini, Ranveer Singh's '83, Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab, and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30. He has also co-founded Phantom Films with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane. The production house went on to deliver films such as Lootera (2013), Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), and Kangana Ranaut's 2014 hit film Queen. He has also c0-founded KWAN, a celebrity management company along with Anirban Das Blah.