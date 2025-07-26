Production company behind Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut sues the actress

Los Angeles, July 26 Actress-comedian Rebel Wilson has been challenged in a lawsuit. The actress is being sued by the production company behind her directorial debut.

UK-based AI Film has filed the lawsuit in Australia, accusing the 44-year-old actress of deliberately sabotaging the film’s release in order to devalue the movie and pressure AI Film and Australian company Dunburn Debutantes Commissioning Company, named as the second plaintiff in the lawsuit, into selling their stake to her company Camp Sugar, reports ‘Female First UK’.

AI Film said in a statement, accessed by ‘The Guardian’, “These proceedings are regrettable but essential to ensure The Deb’s timely release. It’s a joyous, fun film, and we are sure that audiences are going to love it”.

Lead actress Charlotte MacInnes said, “I love this film and I can’t wait for it to be released, it would be wonderful if these proceedings can help make that happen”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Wilson responded to the lawsuit with a message on Instagram Stories saying, "Apparently I’m being sued in Australia. It makes no sense. As the director, producer and co-star who nurtured a project called THE DEB for 5 years from a 3 page idea into a gorgeous feature film - I want nothing more than to have this film released and have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this to happen. To say otherwise is complete nonsense. I'm so proud of the film”.

“In my opinion this is continued bullying and harassment from UK financiers of the project Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden after I exposed their dodgy behaviour. They tried to prevent the film from premiering there (they lost) and now they’ve tried to stop the film being released because of a baseless US lawsuit and now a further Australian one. I've moved on, now directing my 2nd movie and loving it. But regarding THE DEB all I can literally say is 'F*** my life" with tears in my eyes and a heavy heart. Everyone who worked on the movie and who knows me KNOWS I put my blood, sweat and tears into this. Everyone knows I'm a ‘truth teller’ when it comes to vile people in the industry. I just want this movie to come out and for all the amazingly talented contributors to be recognized for their sensational work (sic)”, she added.

Last year, Rebel was hit with a defamation lawsuit after accusing the producers of The Deb of stopping it from premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Rebel made an Instagram video in which she hit out at producers Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, and executive producer Vince Holden, accusing them of "bad behaviour" on set.

