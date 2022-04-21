Production of Aziz Ansari's directorial debut 'Being Mortal' suspended

Los Angeles, April 21 The production of actor-comedian Aziz Ansari's directorial debut film 'Being Mortal' has been suspended by Searchlight Pictures.

Ansari was also set to star in the film, alongside Bill Murray and Seth Rogen.

'Variety' has confirmed that the studio has sent out a letter to the 'Being Mortal' cast and crew, informing them that production has been suspended.

Searchlight cites a recent complaint that, after investigating, led to the decision "that production cannot continue at this time," reports 'Variety'.

"We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and (we) are working with Aziz and (producer Youree Henley) to figure out that timing," the letter reads.

"Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share."

An individual familiar with the production says the complaint was not directed toward Ansari.

The 'Master of None' star was described by the source as working exhaustively with producing partner Henley to both address the complaint and keep production moving forward.

It's not clear when filming might resume.

Deadline was first to report news, stating that the formal suspension came three days after production was first halted.

The original report also states that the suspension is not related to Covid-19.

'Being Mortal' is based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End'.

Principal photography began at the end of March and the film had reportedly completed half of its scheduled production before halting.

'Being Mortal' was slated to release in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor