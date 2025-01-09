Production on 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Hacks' halted due to LA fires

Los Angeles [US], January 9 : The wildfires raging across Los Angeles County have forced makers to stop filming for the time being.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, more than a dozen TV shows have paused filming, and permits for some locations have been withdrawn.

Among the shows stopping production are Max's Hacks, NBC's Happy's Place and Suits LA, Apple TV+'s Loot and Peacock's Ted, all from Universal Studio Group; CBS' After Midnight, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, The Neighborhood, Poppa's House (all produced by CBS Studios) and The Price Is Right (Fremantle); and ABC's Doctor Odyssey, Grey's Anatomy and Jimmy Kimmel Live, all from 20th Television, and The Rookie, produced by Lionsgate TV and 20th. The Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank closed Wednesday, meaning no filming several shows based there, including ABC's Abbott Elementary, The CW's All American and Max's The Pitt. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A host of industry events, including premieres and awards screenings, have been scrapped, and the Critics Choice Awards are postponed due to the fires.

Meanwhile, in response to the wildfires in Southern California, US President Joe Biden pledged federal support for relief and recovery efforts.

Biden also announced the approval of Governor Gavin Newsom's request for a major disaster declaration and assured that the federal government would provide necessary assistance to affected communities.

Sharing a post on X, Biden wrote, "We're prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes, to contain the Southern California fires and help reconstruct. But we know it'll be a hell of a long way. The federal government is here to stay as long as you need us."

In another post, he wrote, "I've approved Governor Newsom's request for a major disaster declaration and ordered Federal assistance to supplement response efforts in areas affected by wildfires, ensuring impacted communities and survivors have immediate access to funds and resources to begin their recovery."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor