Proud 'mamu' Hrithik roots for niece Suranika's 'local' business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday penned an appreciation post for his niece Suranika, who runs a food delivery service.

Hrithik accompanied by parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan visited Suranika and bought bakery items from the bakery stall she had put up in Mumbai's Juhu.

Taking to Instagram, the entire Roshan family rooted for Suranika.

Hrithik's post read, "My heart's beaming with so much pride at @moonbeamthebakery today! Here's a #VocalForLocal story from my home & heart, my niece @suranika who bakes these delicious treats with utmost love. You go girl."

He also dropped a few images with Suranika. The image shows uncle and niece sharing smiles.

Pinkie Roshan's post for Suranika read, "Moonbeam bakery.. We are the proud grandparents."

Hrithik is Suranik's biggest cheerleader.

On her birthday last year, the 'Krish' star dropped an adorable post.

"Thank you for being born as my family. But in a different world, if you were not and we met as strangers, I'd definitely want to be your friend! Happy birthday beautiful Suranika! Love you," he had posted.

Suranika is the daughter of his sister, Sunaina Roshan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently awarded Best Actor at IIFA 2023 for his performance in 'Vikram Vedha'.

In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."

Hrithik is now working on 'Fighter', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Karan Singh Grover. The film will be out in theatres in January 2024.

