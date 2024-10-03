"Proud of the resilience of our people": PM Modi on Manish Malhotra's show where cancer, 26/11 survivors walked the ramp

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Reacting to Manish Malhotra's show, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, where cancer survivors and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivors walked the ramp, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he was proud of the resilience of the participants.

"Proud of the resilience of our people. Their courage and spirit will keep inspiring us all," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The show titled Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage was organised as part of the Sewa Pakhwada, which was observed from September 17 (PM Narendra Modi's birthday) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary).

From actor and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre, and Tahira Kashyap to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri, the stunning celebs walked the ramp.

"Trailblazing event "nmo bhaart: sevaa, saahs, sNskRti" was a tribute to the spirit of Seva, personified by our Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji. His birthday symbolises his relentless commitment to serving the nation, inspiring us to follow his path with compassion and unity," the Indian Minorities Foundation posted on X.

"Celebrated as part of Sewa Pakhwada, this event embodied the strength of Indiahonouring the resilience of cancer warriors, the courage of 26/11 survivors and the richness of our cultural heritage. It was a true celebration of what unites us as "Ek Bharat" where courage, service and tradition intertwine. With heartfelt gratitude, we thank everyone who made this powerful reflection of Bharat's enduring spirit possible."

In a conversation with ANI, Sonali Bendre said, " Terror attack victims and cancer victims both are here. In 'Namo Bharat', we are showing 3 things, courage, service and heritage."

While saluting the Indian government for celebrating the country's rich heritage, director and cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap sent a strong message. She said one should not lose hope when a person endures a difficult phase in their life.

"I salute the government of India for celebrating this rich heritage, it is very beautiful. It is so unique. It is also about courage, towards the terror attack victims and cancer survivors. There are going to be ups and downs but during your down, one shouldn't lose hope," shared Tahira.

Actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, walked the ramp in a light pink-hued traditional outfit.

"This event has been organised specially to salute the spirit of India. We are all going through something or have survived something; we are all survivors...I am fighting the battle and one day I will also be a survivor...this walk is a walk of courage, service and heritage. My journey is not easy...the chemo is very hard but I put in my efforts and God also gives me the spirit to bounce back...," added Hina.

