"Proud of you dadda...": Sanjana Ganesan pens encouraging message for Bumrah on behalf of their son Angad post India's defeat in MCG test

Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : Team India faced a crushing defeat of 184 runs against Australia in Melbourne on Monday. While most players of the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to deliver as per expectations in the fourth Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a lone warrior who single-handedly kept India in the match, despite others not stepping up.

Bumrah scalped a total of nine wickets in Melbourne to take his overall series wickets tally to 30.

Bumrah's remarkable performance earned him widespread praise, including a heartfelt shoutout from his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, and their son, Angad.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sanjana shared an adorable image of Angad holding the test cricket ball.

"Proud of dadda, today and everyday," she captioned the post.

Jasprit Bumrah stood tall as a beacon of hope in the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne. While his teammates struggled to make an impact, Bumrah's exceptional bowling skills kept India in the game.

With a remarkable haul of nine wickets in Melbourne, Bumrah took his overall series tally to an impressive 30 wickets. His outstanding performance was a testament to his skill, determination, and ability to thrive under pressure.

On the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test match, Bumrah surpassed legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker from Asia in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) conditions.

Kumble had 141 wickets, and the 31-year-old Bumrah now has 142 wickets. With 142 wickets, Bumrah now trails only Pakistan's Wasim Akram, who has 146 wickets in these conditions.

Bumrah also completed his 200th Test wicket in the match, becoming the fastest Indian player to achieve the milestone. He also became the first-ever player to take 200 Test wickets with an average below 20, surpassing West Indies legends Joel Garner, Curtly Ambrose, and Fred Trueman in terms of bowling average.

The 31-year-old broke multiple records on Sunday, becoming the fastest Indian to pick up 200 Test wickets after bowling 8484 balls. Overall, he became the fourth-fastest bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets, after Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn, and Kagiso Rabada.

Coming back to the match, Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test, with the win the host took a 2-1 lead in the series. With this loss, India's chances of -qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's fade away.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

