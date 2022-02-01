"Proud to be your son": Tiger pens emotional note for father Jackie Shroff on 65th birthday

Tiger Shroff penned a beautiful note for his actor-father Jackie Shroff as he turned a year older today. Tiger took to his Instagram story and shared a collage of Jackie’s picture along with a note. “Happy 18th birthday to the best dad. Love you so much. God bless you always with the best health. Hope I manage to make you a little more proud this year, the way I am so proud to be your son.” wrote the Heropanti star.

Earlier today, Jackie’s wife Ayesha took to her handle and shared a series of pictures of him and wrote, “Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World! Best son and most loving father!” She also tagged their kids,Tiger and Krishna in her post. Jackie Shroff has been in the film industry for over 40 years and has acted in more than 220 movies. After making his debut with the 1982 film Swami Dada his breakthrough role came in Subash Ghai's Hero opposite Meenakshi Sheshadri. He has also been part of Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Jackie was last seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The Rohit Shetty directorial released in theatres amid the pandemic last year.