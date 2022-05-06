PTI rejects panel formed by govt to probe 'foreign conspiracy'

Islamabad, May 6 The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected Shehbaz Sharif governments step to form a commission to investigate the threat letter that PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan claims to be the proof of a foreign conspiracy for a regime change in Pakistan.

PTI has rejected the formation of the panel and has reiterated its demand for an independent judicial commission to probe the matter instead.

"We reject the government's move to form a subordinate commission," said former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

"PTI will only recognise a commission that is subordinate to an independent judiciary and holds an open hearing," Chaudhry insisted.

The statement comes after Information Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb said that the government has decided to form a commission to probe Imran Khan's claims related to the alleged threat letter, which Khan has been raising as the prime agenda behind the ouster of his government from power.

"This ongoing fake drama and false narrative of Imran Khan about a so-called threat letter and foreign conspiracy that he is using to spread his lies to Pakistanis will be finally brought to a closure," Aurangzeb said.

"We have formed a commission to investigate the matter. And rest assured, all those who have been party in spreading hatred through their lies and deceit tactics, using the false narrative, will be held accountable before the law for their misdeeds," Aurangzeb added.

On the other hand, PTI is geared up to launch its anti-government campaign in full swing as Imran Khan looks to stage many protest rallies in different parts of the country, as build-up to the Long March towards Islamabad.

Imran Khan claims that he intends to bring at least three million people to the capital and stage a protest sit-in until the current government announces fresh elections.

"Your (Shahbaz Sharif government) panic time will start from May 6," said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry said Imran Khan had said 'absolutely not' to the question of giving bases to the US, which he said was the reason why the Joe Biden administration hatched a foreign conspiracy.

"Our opinion is to go to the polls before the crisis arises," he said, adding that the current situation and the widespread refusal of the public to accept this imported government will turn the situation into a complete chaos and may lead to bloodshed in the coming days.

