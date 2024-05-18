"Public is with him...": Singer Daler Mehndi praises PM Modi's efforts for Sikh community

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Singer Daler Mehndi appreciated the efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Sikh community. He was in Delhi to attend the 'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan,' an interactive session attended by eminent personalities from different fields.

Speaking in the sidelines of the event, Mehndi told ANI, "I respect PM Modi a lot. He is the first PM who praised the Sikhs the most, and he also celebrated Gurpurab with full enthusiasm. He always visits gurdwaras and offers prayers. He has never said anything that hurts the sentiments of Sikhs..."

"No matter what, PM Modi will win again and become the PM for the third term. The public is with him," added Mehndi.

Fashion designer JJ Valaya also attended the event and said that the past few years have been very positive for the country.

"The past few years have been very growing for the country. PM Modi has a very holistic approach. He sees the country as one whole," he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always desired to give the Sikh community its rightful place in terms of the nation's contribution.

Addressing the party's exclusive interaction event with the Sikh community, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Every occasion he (PM Modi) thinks about what can be done, he desires to give the Sikh community its rightful place in terms of the nation's contribution. We have contributed to the Armed Forces, our contribution to the Armed Forces is 17 per cent."

"Today's gathering included big businessmen, academicians, famous lawyers, this was the gathering of a cross-section, their commonality was that they are all supporters of PM Modi. They want to work for PM Modi's Vikshit Bharat, they want our economy to strengthen further," Hardeep Puri told ANI.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the interaction programme organised by Hardeep Puri highlighted the role of the Sikh community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor