Public service awareness short film on disability to be streamed in theatres

New Delhi [India], October 24 : On Wednesday, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities launched the public service awareness short film on the inclusion of the "disabled".

The short film, "Inclusive Bharat Viksit Bharat" will soon be screened in theatres. The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) along with its partners PVR INOX Limited and Mphasis F1 Foundation announced the launch of the film, which is focused on "disability".

About this initiative, Rajesh Aggarwal said, "This public service awareness film aims to raise awareness among people about disability. This clip really focuses on problems faced by Divyang (disabled) people and possible solutions. Various levels of governments, NGOs, corporate sectors of all kinds, cinema halls, schools everyone should create the physical and content infrastructure that can be enjoyed by people with disabilities."

https://x.com/ncpedp_india/status/1849056601849712679

Created to challenge stereotypes and develop understanding, "the film highlights the importance of equal opportunities and accessibility for persons with disabilities."

