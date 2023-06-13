Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha: 'Fukrey' cast, reunites

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : As 'Fukrey' will clock 10 years on Wednesday, the star cast of the comedy film 'Fukrey', comes together to celebrate 10 years of 'Fukrey'.

Actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda marked their presence at the fan screening, leaving netizens nostalgic.

Richa looked beautiful as the actor can be seen dressed in a black casual outfit.

On the other hand, Ali, Varun, Pulkit and Manjot Singh donned a printed grey t-shirt with 'Jugaadu' written on it.

The star cast can be seen having a lot of fun. 'Fukrey' team's reunion left fans nostalgic.

'Fukrey' was released on 14 June 2013, and its sequel was released on December 8, 2017. The film became widely popular because of its storyline depicting twisted and delectably uproarious take on the shortcuts the youth of today and of course the soundtrack.

The film also stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

Both the previous sequels were declared hits and received massive responses from the audiences. Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, will not be seen in the third instalment.

Recently, Ali issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise.

He said he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' due to a scheduling conflict with the 'Mirzapur 3' season.

He also hinted at his return to the franchise in the future.

