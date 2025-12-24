Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling ahead of 'Rahu Ketu' release

Mumbai, Dec 24 The popular 'Fukrey' duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are set to return to the screens with another laughter ride, "Rahu Ketu".

Ahead of the release of the movie on January 16, Pulkit and Varun decided to offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain.

Pulkit even posted a couple of glimpses from their religious trip on social media, in which the entire team was seen taking blessings from Mahadev.

In one of the videos in the post, Pulkit and Varun were seen sitting in what seemed to be an e-rikshaw and chanting "Har Har Mahadev" with full enthusiasm.

"Har Har Mahadev (Folded hands and Trishul emojis) Mahakal ke aashirwad ke saath, Rahu Ketu taiyyar hai to see you all in cinemas on 16th January(Folded hands emoji)", the caption on the post read.

Made under the direction of Vipul Vig, "Rahu Ketu” enjoys an ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha, along with others.

Talking about his next, Pulkit said in a statement, “We’ve had the most fun shooting this full-on, hilariously twisted chaos of a film. Can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve created.”

Varun added, “The moment I heard Rahu Ketu, I knew this was going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done- and what an experience it’s been!”

Director Vipul shared, “Astrology has always fascinated me, and reimagining it through humour and heart was something I was eager to explore. Having written the Fukrey films, working with Varun and Pulkit again — this time as a director — felt both familiar and thrilling. Making Rahu Ketu as my directorial debut has been nothing short of magical.”

The movie will narrate the journey of two clueless yet lovable characters Rahu and Ketu, who go on a chaotic mission to retrieve Churu Lal's magical noteboot from the crafty Meenu Taxi.

Backed by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, "Rahu Ketu" will release on January 16, 2026.

