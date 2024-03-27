Puneet Issar on theatre: No knowledge or art form that can’t be shown on stage

Mumbai, March 27 Actor Puneet Issar, who essays the role of Dadababu in the television show ‘Vanshaj’, has said that theatre is the ultimate artform for an actor and that there’s no knowledge, art, wisdom, or action that theatre cannot successfully reproduce.

On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Wednesday, the actor spoke about his love for theatre and how the medium gives him satisfaction as a thespian.

He said: “I have always loved theatre. It is my passion and will always remain so. I continue to juggle between my plays, my TV show Vanshaj, and films. I love touring across India with my plays, especially ‘Mahabharat’. It gives me a chance to interact with a wide variety of theatre-loving audiences.”

“The applause from the audience that echoes the auditorium is very close to any theatre artist and it gives us an adrenaline rush. There is no such knowledge, art, wisdom, or action, which cannot be shown in theatre. Theatre experience allows an actor to grow. It's the best playfield for any actor,” he added.

‘Vanshaj’ airs on Sony SAB.

