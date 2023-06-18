Puneet Kumar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in less than 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Following the grand premiere of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' on Saturday, the show has taken an unexpected turn with its first-ever eviction within 24 hours.

Puneet Sharma, also known as Puneet Superstar, was unanimously evicted by the other contestants, shocking everyone.

Taking to Instagram, the Official page of 'Jio Cinema' posted about the eviction of Puneet. The post read, "For the first time in history of Bigg Boss, an EVICTION in less than 12 hours!

#PuneetKumar was evicted by the housemates."

Puneet began his antics as soon as he entered the house. he was warned about his behaviour, which ranged from putting toothpaste on his face to pouring disinfectant on himself. However, as he went on, the other housemates protested and voted him out. It's likely the first time in Bigg Boss history that a contestant was evicted in less than 24 hours.

The video of Puneet's amusing behaviour was also posted on the Official page of Jio Cinema on Instagram. The caption read, "#PuneetKumar ne Bigg Boss ki warning ko kiya ignore.

Find out if this was the reason for his shocking eviction in tonight's episode of #BBOTT2. Streaming free at 9pm only on #JioCinema."

From Pooja Bhatt's arrival and Puneet Kumar's eviction to Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani discussing their past and Akanksha Puri declaring herself as single, it will be interesting to see how all of these events affect the dynamics of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and the contestants' behaviour.

