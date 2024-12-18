Puneet Superstar Assaulted: Former Bigg Boss Contestant Attacked by Youth While Deboarding Flight (Watch Video)

Social media content creator Puneet Superstar, popularly referred to as "Lord Puneet" by his fans, was allegedly attacked by a youth while deboarding a flight. In a viral 16-second clip, the youth can be seen repeatedly slapping Puneet after pulling him out of the plane. Dressed in a red shirt, Puneet attempts to shield himself, but the attacker continues until other passengers and airport security intervene.

Amid the scuffle, Puneet can be heard pleading, "Sorry bhai, sorry… haath jod raha haun." While concerned fans expressed worry about his safety, others speculated that the incident might have been staged. This isn’t the first such encounter for Puneet, who was previously assaulted by influencers Rajveer Singh and YouTuber Pradeep Dhaka in a similar incident months ago.