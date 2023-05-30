Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Mumbai, May 30 Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra has got a tattoo to pay a tribute to the late actor.

Raghavendra got a tattoo in memory of Puneeth as he inked the names of the late actor and his daughters names on his chest.

A picture that has gone viral on social media, where Raghavendra has the names of Puneeth, fondly called as Appu and his daughters - Toto and Nukki, tattooed on his chest.

Toto and Nukki are the nicknames of Puneeth's two daughters Vanditha and Drithi respectively.

