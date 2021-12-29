Puneett Chouksey is open to dating someone from the entertainment industry

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actor Puneett Chouksey, who essays the role of Ansh Oberoi in 'Sirf Tum', has revealed that in real life he is open to dating someone.

He says: "I had my breakup before the lockdown. And I was single all this while but now I'm open for a relationship or to date someone. I'm looking for someone special and compatible. I'm always taken away by a girl who is genuine, generous, beautiful inside out and a good human being."

Puneett who earlier has featured in shows like 'Sadda Haq', 'Laal Ishq', 'Shakti' and 'Naagin 3' says he won't mind dating someone from the entertainment industry.

"I'm not making any limitations on myself but want to move on with the flow. I'm open to getting into a relationship with someone who is part of my profession or is from the entertainment industry as she will understand my work and routine more properly."

