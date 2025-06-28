"Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat are with you": BJP leader Hobby Dhaliwal supports Diljit Dosanjh amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' backlash

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 28 : BJP leader and actor Hobby Dhaliwal has come out in support of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy over his film Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Speaking to ANI, Dhaliwal expressed, "Even before this, many artists from Pakistan have worked in India... We are in favour of Diljit Dosanjh... The stages where the world's biggest artists dream of performing, our Punjabi gabru, with a turban on his head, proclaims 'Punjabi aa gaye oye'. When he goes to the same stage with the tricolour in his hand, then our pride becomes even greater... Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat are with you, Diljit."

The singer-actor has been facing a massive backlash for collaborating with a Pakistani artist, Hania Aamir, in his film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. The timing has added fuel to the ongoing controversy, as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Sardaar Ji 3 was released in theatres on 27 June but was not released in India.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees had sent a letter to the makers of Border 2, urging them to cut all ties with Diljit.

"Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes...We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests," the letter read.

