Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passes away after triple bypass surgery

Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri who was admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 owing to heart issues passed away at the age of 63. After triple bypass surgeries, the singer went into coma after facing brain damage. After spending 86 days in the hospital, Safri was discharged and was on the road to recovery but couldn't survive and passed away on July 26.

Confirming the news about Safri's demise, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and wrote, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri." After the sudden demise of actor Deep Sidhu and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balwinder Safri's death is another big loss to the Punjabi entertainment industry. Known as the Bhangra star, Balwinder Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like 'O chan mere makhna', 'Pao Bhangra', 'Gal Sun Kuriye', 'Nachdinu'and many more.

