Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to jail in 2003 human trafficking case

A Patiala court on Thursday announced a two-year-jail term for Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. The court dismissed the plea today and the singer was arrested and sent to jail.The court pronounced Daler Mehendi guilty and the judgement was announced.

The case dates back to 2003 and a total of 31 cases have been filed against Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh. Daler Mehndi, is an Indian singer, songwriter, author, and record producer. He has helped to make Bhangra popular worldwide, as well as Indian pop music independent of Bollywood music. He is best known for his dance songs, voice, turban, and long, flowing robes.

