Punjabi singer-lyricist Jaani Johan hospitalised after car accident

Popular Punjabi lyricist and singer Jaani Johan suffered injuries in a road mishap on Tuesday evening. His car crashed into a SUV in Mohali, Punjab, injuring him as well as two other persons he was travelling with him. When it comes to the reason behind the accident, Police said that prima facie signal jumping at the red light appears to be the cause of the collision between the SUV and a Ford Figo.

The official further added that the collision was so powerful, that the cars flipped thrice. However, the airbags of both vehicles saved lives. The 33-year-old lyricist and the other two occupants were taken to a private hospital in Mohali. On the other side, passengers of the other vehicle received minor injuries. As per the report of IANS, the singer suffered injuries on his neck and back. Jaani and his friend were sitting in the back seat, while the driver was on the wheel of a Toyota Fortuner. Jaani is a popular singer, composer and songwriter in Punjab and Bollywood. His hit songs include Titliyaan, Pachtaoge, Naah, Filhaal, Filhaal2 Mohabbat. He frequently collaborated with B Praak, Hardy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, and Diljit Dosanjh.