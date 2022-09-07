Puri Jagannadh to vacate his high cost Mumbai flat after debacle of Liger?

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's latest film Liger had promised many things before it had hit theaters. However, the film bombed at the box-office, as the makers seems to staring at the possibility of not being able to recover the investment. The box office numbers of Liger are disastrous and there are several reports discussing how the makers are planning to return money to distributors and exhibitors for the loss they suffered. Now as per a report, Puri Jagannadh is planning to vacate his Mumbai home.

A report in Gulte.com states that Puri Jagannadh is now planning to leave Mumbai for a while and move back to Hyderabad. He is said to be living in a posh sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The rent of his home is said to be Rs 10 lakh per month and additional maintenance costs. He is now contemplating vacating the place and moving to his home in Hyderabad. He has a mansion in the famous Jubilee Hills area. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is also for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

