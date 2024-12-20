Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Movie Removed from North Indian Theatres – Here's Why

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has become this year's biggest blockbuster and one of the most successful films of all time. Released on December 5 in multiple languages, including Hindi, the film has achieved impressive milestones. However, it recently faced a setback with PVR INOX. The dispute led the theatre chain to remove all Pushpa 2 screenings in North India. On Thursday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported, "BREAKING: Pushpa 2 REMOVED from all PVR INOX chains in North India starting tomorrow." Shortly after, he shared an update, "BREAKING: Pushpa 2 PVR INOX agreement issue now resolved. Shows will begin to reopen gradually."

For those unfamiliar, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest-grossing film in Hindi, earning Rs 600 crore within two weeks of its release. According to production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film has also crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark globally, with a current total of Rs 1,508 crore. It is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021). The film follows Pushpa Raj, a small time daily wagerer risen to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler, who struggles to sustain his business as he faces tough opposition from the police led by Shekhawat. Made on a budget of ₹400–500 crore the film is one of the most expensive Indian films. With a runtime of 200 minutes, it is one of the longest Indian films ever made.



