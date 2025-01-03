Pushpa 2 Becomes Highest Grossing Movie on Day 30, Surpasses Stree 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Baahubali 2

Thirty days after its release, Pushpa 2 continues to make waves, smashing numerous records and achieving the largest opening and highest box office collection for an Indian film. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has seen remarkable earnings since its debut, with its initial revenue showing strong growth and setting new records.

Pushpa 2, which released both in India and globally on December 5, made an impressive Rs 10.65 crore on its paid preview. On its opening day, it earned Rs 164.25 crore, and by day thirty, the film had accumulated a staggering total of Rs 1192.07 crore. The daily earnings over the month varied, with notable fluctuations indicative of the typical box office trajectory. On its 30th day, Pushpa 2 continued to break records. It outperformed Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 1.02 crore) and Jawan (Rs 1.14 crore), as well as the historic Baahubali 2 (Rs 2.25 crore) and RRR (Rs 2.16 crore) on the same day. However, it still trails behind the earnings of Stree 2 (Rs 3.35 crore), which dominated the 30th-day box office in 2024. Whether Pushpa 2 will eventually surpass Stree 2 remains to be seen.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Granted Bail by Nampally Court

Directed by Sukumar, who also directed Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film's production budget is estimated at around Rs 500 crore. Following its massive success, the third installment of Pushpa has already been confirmed, and work on it has begun.