Pushpa 2 Breaks Records: Allu Arjun's Film Crosses Rs 900 Crore in 11 Days; Highest-Grossing South Film in Hindi

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to make waves at the box office, shattering records with its remarkable success. In just 11 days, the film has grossed Rs 900 crore in India, surpassing SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing South Indian film in Hindi.

The success of Pushpa 2: The Rule doesn't stop at domestic records. The film has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in the post-COVID era at the global box office, with a staggering collection of US $166.8 million (Rs 1414 crore). According to Comscore estimates, the film added an all-time record of US $29.21 million to its total earnings.

Of this, US $1.6 million (Rs 13.57 crore) came from the US alone, with the total North American collection reaching US $12.5 million. International markets, including India, contributed another US $27.59 million (Rs 233 crore). In total, the film's Indian market contribution stands at Rs 175 crore, with the remainder coming from territories across Europe, the Gulf, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Pushpa 2 has now become the second biggest hit in Indian cinema, with an impressive 11-day collection of Rs 900 crore, surpassing Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2, which earned Rs 859.1 crore. Directed by Sukumar, the film is already the highest-grossing movie of the year and the second-biggest Hindi film of 2024. Distributor Anil Thadani, who invested Rs 200 crore for the Hindi rights in North America, is reaping significant rewards, having already earned double his investment. Interestingly, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is outperforming the original Telugu version at the box office.

