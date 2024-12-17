Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster to Premiere on Netflix in January 2025

After ruling the box office, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is all set for its OTT release. The film has surpassed almost all Indian films in terms of box office performance and continues to earn significant revenue each day. So far, Pushpa 2 has grossed more than ₹1100 crore worldwide. Even after 10 days of release, the film’s earnings show no signs of slowing down. Following its theatrical success, fans and audiences are eagerly awaiting the film’s release on OTT platforms.

According to rumors circulating on social media, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 will premiere on Netflix in multiple languages on January 9, 2025. However, the filmmakers have not made any official announcement regarding the OTT release date. Typically, films arrive on OTT platforms 40-50 days after their theatrical release, so this timeline aligns with industry practices.

Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushparaj in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2, with his performance and the film’s storyline receiving widespread acclaim. Rashmika Mandanna also returns in her iconic role, alongside a stellar cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu. The performances of these actors have been highly praised by audiences and critics alike.

The production budget of Pushpa 2 was approximately ₹550 crore. Remarkably, the film managed to recover its budget within the first three to four days of its release. As of now, Pushpa 2 has grossed over ₹1400 crore worldwide in just 12 days, with a significant portion of the revenue coming from its Hindi-dubbed version. The film has nearly tripled its production costs, cementing its place as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history. Pushpa 2 continues to dominate theaters and break records, and its upcoming OTT release is expected to draw even more viewers who missed it on the big screen. With its extraordinary success, the film has solidified Allu Arjun’s status as a pan-Indian superstar.