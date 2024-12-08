Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Online

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is dominating the box office with extraordinary collections. The film has received immense praise for the chemistry between its lead actors and has become a massive commercial success. According to early box office estimates from Sacnilk, the film recorded one of the highest Saturday collections, with an estimated ₹115 crore. The Hindi version alone is poised to mark its best day since release, with a net collection of over ₹70 crore.

On its third day, Pushpa 2 is on track to surpass the single-day record held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which collected ₹71.63 crore net on its first Sunday. Reports suggest that Saturday’s collection for the Allu Arjun-starrer may hit ₹73 crore and could even rise to ₹75 crore. The Hindi version has already amassed ₹200 crore net within just three days, with projections indicating it will cross ₹270 crore net by the end of its first weekend.

In North America, the film surpassed $1 million on Saturday alone, bringing its total to an estimated $7.8 million. According to Deadline, Pushpa 2 is tracking towards a $10 million debut weekend, placing it among the top Indian films at the US box office. The film now aims to challenge the lifetime gross records of Baahubali 2 ($20.7 million), Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million), and RRR ($15.10 million).

Netflix has previously announced that Pushpa 2 will be available on its platform in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical run. While no official streaming date has been confirmed, reports suggest it will premiere six to eight weeks post-release. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan noted on X (formerly Twitter) that Pushpa 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of its prequel, Pushpa: The Rise, in just two days. The first installment earned a total worldwide gross of ₹350.1 crore.

The sequel earned ₹164.25 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹93.8 crore on Day 2. By Day 3, it regained momentum with ₹115 crore in collections in India. Worldwide, Pushpa 2 crossed the ₹400 crore mark by Day 2 and surpassed ₹550 crore on Day 3.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The story follows Pushpa (Allu Arjun) as he faces off against Shekhawat. Fans and critics alike are hailing the film’s grandeur, action, and performances, cementing its position as a blockbuster. With its box office numbers continuing to climb, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history.