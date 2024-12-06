Pushpa 2' Premier Stampede: Theatre Management Booked After Allu Arjun's Female Fan Dies

Hyderabad police have filed a case against Sandhya Theatre management following the tragic death of a 39-year-old woman during a stampede at the premiere of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akshansh Yadav confirmed that the case, registered at Chikkadpally police station, includes charges under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) r/w 3(5) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the BNS Act. The case was initiated based on a complaint from the victim’s family. “The matter is under investigation. Stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for the chaos inside the theatre, which led to the loss of life and injuries,” said DCP Yadav.

The incident claimed the life of M Revathi, while her nine-year-old son, Sreethej, remains in critical condition. DCP Yadav criticized the theatre management for failing to notify the police about the arrival of Allu Arjun and the film’s cast.According to Station House Officer (SHO) B Raju Naik, the crowd swelled outside the theatre as fans gathered to see the actor and watch the film.

“The theatre management failed to implement additional security measures or establish separate entry and exit routes for the actors, despite being aware of their arrival. At around 9:30 PM, Allu Arjun arrived with his security team, causing the crowd to surge forward. The actor’s security team pushed back the public, worsening the situation in the already overcrowded venue. Taking advantage of the chaos, many people forced their way into the lower balcony,” the SHO explained.

Revathi and her son were caught in the crowd and began suffocating. Police officers on duty managed to pull them out and performed CPR on the child before rushing them to Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. Despite their efforts, Revathi was declared dead. The child was referred to another hospital for advanced care. Hospital officials stated that the child’s critical condition is due to severe hypoxia and potential lung injuries. “Timely CPR by bystanders and police played a crucial role in reviving the child, allowing further medical treatment,” the hospital noted.

