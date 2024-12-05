Pushpa 2 Screening Chaos: Fans Riot Over Technical Glitch at Jamnagar Theatre (Watch Video)

In Jamnagar, fans of Pushpa 2 erupted in anger when the highly anticipated 6:30 AM screening at PVR Multiplex was delayed due to technical issues. The disruption led to agitated viewers tearing down posters in frustration. The multiplex management called the police to manage the situation and restore order.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. The pan-India action drama has finally been released in the theatres worldwide on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has seen record-breaking advance bookings with the film already earning over Rs 100 crore gross globally in the pre-sales.

Netizens have hailed Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj as his 'career best' performance and the film as an 'epic blockbuster'. The audiences have already declared Pushpa 2 as the biggest Indian blockbuster.