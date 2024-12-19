Pushpa 2 Stampede: Allu Arjun's Father Allu Aravind Visits Injured Boy At Hospital; Assures To Do Everything Possible (Watch Video)

Allu Arjun's father and producer Allu Aravind, recently visited nine-year-old Sri Teja, who was critically injured during a stampede at the screening of Pushpa 2. Tragically, his mother, Revathi, lost her life in the incident at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre. Following his visit to the hospital, Allu Aravind shared latest update on the child's condition.

Addressing the media, Allu Aravind said, "I just came out after visiting Sri Teja who is currently admitted in the ICU. I spoke to the doctors about his condition. The boy has been recovering since the last 14 days and the recovery has been particularly visible in the last 10 days. But they also said that it will take more time for him to recover completely. We are ready to do everything necessary for the boy. I am thankful that the government has also stepped forward to help him reach normalcy."

He also spoke about when people and netizens questioned why Allu Arjun did not visit the boy in the Hospital.

Speaking about the same, he further said, "The day after the stampede occurred, Allu Arjun wanted to visit the boy in the hospital. but then the hospital authorities asked him to not visit for safety concerns. The same day, a case was filed against him." A medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday said Sritej's neurological condition remains critical, though he is stable and without fever. "Today, Sritej underwent a tracheostomy tube placement. The procedure was uneventful. He remains afebrile and is maintaining normal vital parameters with low-dose inotropes. However, his neurological status remains unchanged," the bulletin stated. Allu Arjun had earlier wished the boy a speedy recovery through a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his eagerness to meet the child and his family. "Due to ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit them at this time," the actor wrote. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand and State Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, who visited the hospital on Tuesday, assured that the government would cover all expenses for the boy's treatment. The tragic incident occurred on December 4 during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where thousands of fans had gathered to see Allu Arjun at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The eight-year-old boy's 35-year-old mother died in the chaos, while Sritej sustained critical injuries.



