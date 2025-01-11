Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Receives Major Relief as Nampally Court Eases Bail Conditions

Allu Arjun, the actor from Pushpa 2, has received some relief from the Nampally court in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. After his counsel requested an exemption, the court relaxed several of his bail conditions, including the requirement for him to visit the Chikkadpally police station every Sunday. Additionally, the court has granted Allu Arjun permission to travel abroad, though he must inform the police before leaving the country.

Allu Arjun is facing legal charges following the tragic death of a 39-year-old woman in a stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024. The incident also left a minor child critically injured, and the child is currently hospitalized. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 but was released the same day after securing interim bail from the Telangana High Court. The court granted him four weeks of interim bail, conditional upon a Rs 50,000 bond.

On January 4, Allu Arjun visited the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad to fulfill the bail conditions set by the Nampally court regarding the stampede incident. The actor appeared at the Metropolitan Criminal Court in Nampally, where he provided the required sureties after being granted regular bail the previous day.

About the Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident

On December 4, during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. When the actor waved to his fans from the sunroof of his car, chaos broke out, resulting in the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. Following the incident, Revathi’s family filed a case at the Chikkadpally police station against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management, citing various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On December 13, city police arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the incident, though he was granted interim bail on the same day.