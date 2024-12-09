Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Film Hits Rs 529 Crore in Opening Weekend, Surpasses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide

Pushpa 2 The Rule, which was released on December 5, Thursday, is doing magic at the box office. Allu Arjun's fever is everywhere, making their weekday shows houseful. Considering the weekday audience turnout, the expectations for weekend collections were high, and Pushpa film has performed way beyond expectations.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an impressive opening weekend at the box office, breaking multiple records both in India and internationally. Total Collection in India is approximately Rs 529.45 crore net over its first four days, making it the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 500 crore club.

Day Wise Collection.

Day 1 (December 5): Rs 164.25 crore

Day 2 (December 6): Rs 93.8 crore

Day 3 (December 7): Rs 119.25 crore

Day 4 (December 8): Rs 141.5 crore.

Regional Breakdown:

Hindi Version: ₹285.7 crore

Telugu Version: ₹198.55 crore

Other Languages: Tamil (₹31.1 crore), Malayalam (₹10.55 crore), Kannada (₹3.55 crore) 28.

International Performance

In North America, "Pushpa 2" grossed an estimated $9.3 million, making it the highest-earning new release of the weekend. The film was released across 1,245 theatres, achieving an average collection of approximately $7,469 per theatre1.

Record Achievements

The film has set records for the highest opening day for any Indian film and has recorded the highest-ever opening weekend collection for an Indian film globally, surpassing previous benchmarks set by films like "Jawan" and "Baahubali".

It also became notable for grossing over Rs 800 crore worldwide during its debut weekend, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Overall, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has demonstrated remarkable box office strength, with expectations of continued success as it moves into subsequent weeks.