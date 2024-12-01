Pushpa 2 The Rule: Complaint Filed Against Allu Arjun For Calling His Fans 'Arjun Army'

A complaint has been filed against Allu Arjun after the Pushpa 2 press meet in Mumbai. He referred to his fans as 'army', which has been deemed as disrespectful, because it is associated with the armed forces who serve the nation.

According to the news portal Aadhan Telugu, an individual named Srinivas Goud filed a complaint against Allu Arjun at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

In a video which has been shared by the portal, Srinivas, the President of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation can be seen saying, "We have filed a complaint against Tollywood star Allu Arjun requesting him not to use the word army for his fan base. Army is an honourable post; they're the ones who protect our country, so you can't call your fans that. There are many other terms he could use instead." Apart from the video, the portal also shared a picture of the complaint which has been filed.

During the promotion of his upcoming film in Mumbai, Allu Arjun said, "I don't have fans; I have an army. I love my fans; they're like my family. They stand by me; they celebrate me. They stand for me like an army. I love you all; I will make you proud. If this film becomes a big hit, I will dedicate it to all my fans."

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated sequel is slated for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on December 5.