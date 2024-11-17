‘Pushpa 2’ Trailer Launch: Stampede-Like Situation Erupts in Patna (Watch Video)

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, following the tremendous success of Pushpa: The Rise. Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, with the excitement reaching new heights as the trailer launch event is scheduled today in Patna. A viral video has surfaced, showing large crowds of fans rushing to a kiosk where passes for the trailer unveiling are being distributed. The event, set to take place at Gandhi Maidan from 5 pm, is expected to attract around 10,000 attendees, marking it as one of the grandest cinematic events in Indian history.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in their iconic roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, who won a National Film Award for his performance in the first installment, is expected to deliver another powerhouse performance in the sequel. The previous film, directed by Sukumar, explored the intense power struggles surrounding the illegal red sandalwood trade. Allu Arjun's outstanding portrayal, combined with his compelling dialogue delivery and charismatic swag, made an indelible impact on audiences worldwide. Iconic dance steps from songs like Saami Saami, Srivalli, and Oo Antava became viral sensations across the globe.

Originally slated for release in August, Pushpa 2 was later rescheduled to December 6. However, the makers have now advanced the release date, and the film is set to hit theatres on Dece