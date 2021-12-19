'Pushpa' blooms at the box-office, grosses Rs 116 crore in 2 days

Hyderabad, Dec 19 Allu Arjun's latest Telugu movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' has struck gold at the box-office, grossing Rs 116 crore within just two days of its release.

Helmed by Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers have bankrolled 'Pushpa'. The makers, who are buoyed with the kind of response 'Pushpa' has been receiving, bragged about the box-office collections of the action thriller.

The mass entertainer's worldwide gross is reported to have crossed Rs 116 crore.

Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to express their happiness over 'Pushpa' being a super hit.

"It's PushpaRaj's Rage at the box office. Becomes the biggest Indian Grosser. MASSive 116 CR 2 days Gross Worldwide for #PushpaTheRise FireFire #ThaggedheLe Call me hand#PushpaBoxOfficeSensation", the makers wrote.

'Pushpa: The Rise' stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun, while Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil plays one of the baddies in the movie.

As the collections continue to grow, it is expected that 'Pushpa' will emerge as one of the biggest hits across India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor