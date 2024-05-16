Pushpa dons school uniform to help traumatised granddaughter in 'Pushpa Impossible'

Mumbai, May 16 The recent track of 'Pushpa Impossible' shows Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) deciding to don her school uniform once again to show her adopted granddaughter Swara (Vrihi Kodvara) that school isn’t a bad place.

Previously, Pushpa wore the uniform to reclaim her own education, now, she wants the traumatised Swara to reclaim hers.

In a touching scene, Pushpa, Swara, and Rashi wear their school uniforms and create fun reels following the latest social media trends to emphasise that school isn’t a place to be afraid of.

While the scene sheds light on an important conversation about education, off-screen, the trio bonded over a day filled with dancing and shooting reels, with Pushpa reminiscing about her school days.

Karuna said: "I have a special attachment to a school uniform, and I feel like I am back to school whenever I wear a school uniform. To me, the uniform symbolises equality and discipline. The show highlights how education can transform lives, especially for women, and the storyline shows that empowered women can uplift entire communities."

"Through my character, I hope to inspire viewers to value and pursue education. I believe 'Pushpa Impossible' will resonate with many, encouraging them to support women’s education and empowerment," she added.

The show airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor