"Pushpa ka baap": Allu Arjun shares glimpses of father Allu Aravind's birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Telegu superstar Allu Arjun recently celebrated the 76th birthday of his father, renowned producer Allu Aravind, with a family gathering.

The actor who is riding high on the success of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', shared glimpses from the intimate celebration on his social media, much to the delight of fans.

Taking to X, Arjun posted a series of pictures from the birthday bash. One picture showed Allu Aravind cutting his birthday cake surrounded by his sons Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, daughter-in-law Sneha, and grandchildren Ayaan and Arha.

One of the highlights was a custom-made Pushpa-themed birthday cake. The cake featured intricate details like an inverted handprint, flames, sandalwood-inspired elements, and a film reel on top. The cake's bold text read, "Pushpa Ka Baap," referencing Allu Arjun's character in the Pushpa series.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Pushpa' actor added a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Dad. Thank you for making our lives soo special with your gracious presence."

https://x.com/alluarjun/status/1877652888014688750

Allu Sirish also shared a photo of the cake and captioned it, "Happy birthday Dad! Have a great year ahead. Best ever cake made by his friends for him! #AlluArvind."

https://x.com/AlluSirish/status/1877626656472375743

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has shattered records since its December 5 release and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Recently, actor Aamir Khan congratulated the team of 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' for its blockbuster success worldwide.

Aamir Khan Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

