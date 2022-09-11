PVR CEO refutes rumours of losing 800 crore after Brahmastra release
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 11, 2022 10:19 AM 2022-09-11T10:19:27+5:30 2022-09-11T10:20:19+5:30
PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has refuted reports that Brahmastra led to hundreds of crores in losses for the cinema chain. He wondered if this was a deliberate attempt to cast doubt over the film.
Citing a Business Insider report that was widely circulated online a day prior to Brahmastra's release, Kamal Gianchandani wrote in his tweets that the news was 'false and negative'. He added, "Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don't miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO." Brahmastra, reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 410 crore, has minted 75 crore worldwide on day one of release. Brahmastra has been in the making for several years. The ambitious project — intended to kick-start a trilogy — was first announced back in 2014 by co-producer Karan Johar. In the days leading up to the release, the film registered strong advance booking figures. Currently, Brahmastra has delivered the second-biggest opening day figures of the year in the Hindi belt.