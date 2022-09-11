PVR CEO refutes rumours of losing 800 crore after Brahmastra release

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has refuted reports that Brahmastra led to hundreds of crores in losses for the cinema chain. He wondered if this was a deliberate attempt to cast doubt over the film.

Citing a Business Insider report that was widely circulated online a day prior to Brahmastra’s release, Kamal Gianchandani wrote in his tweets that the news was ‘false and negative’. He added, “Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO.” Brahmastra, reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 410 crore, has minted 75 crore worldwide on day one of release. Brahmastra has been in the making for several years. The ambitious project — intended to kick-start a trilogy — was first announced back in 2014 by co-producer Karan Johar. In the days leading up to the release, the film registered strong advance booking figures. Currently, Brahmastra has delivered the second-biggest opening day figures of the year in the Hindi belt.